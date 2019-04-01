



It’s a day where you have to question everything you hear.

April 1, better known as April Fools’ Day, is a time to be on the lookout for all the pranksters in your life.

The annual day of hoaxes has been celebrated for centuries, — dating all the way back to 1582!

On Monday, a number of Minnesota businesses and institutions got in on the fun.

Skaalvenn Distillery

The Minnesota craft distillery unveiled their newest product for sale, the Lutefisk Vodka. The silky, slimy liquor is promised to be its boldest release yet.

April 1st is here, and we're really excited to release our newest, boldest product! Watch this video to learn more. #CheersFriends pic.twitter.com/xokhnGBRG0 — Skaalvenn Distillery (@Skaalvenn) April 1, 2019



University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum

Have you seen the Bell Museum mammoth?

The University of Minnesota reported that the 11-foot wooly creature is missing. According to U of M Police Department Detective Jim Ford, mammoth sized footprints were found leading away from the exhibit. A door was also found bent in the shape of the animal.

Investigators believe the thieves went to great extent to cover their tracks.

Strangely, most of the plants within the building were also found consumed. Ford says it’s purely a coincidence.

“Obviously, transporting the creature would have been a lot of work, and it appears our thieves required tens of thousands of calories to do the job,” says Ford.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lake City Announces Plans To Annex Rochester

On Monday, Lake City officials announced their plans to annex their neighbor to the South.

According to Lake City officials, Rochester lacks a natural body of water, forcing many of its residents to travel to Lake Pepin. Therefore, Lake City leaders have agreed to join the two cities into what will be termed the “Greater Lake City Region.”

“It only seems fitting that a community with a World Class Medical Center and historical ties to the World Class Lake Pepin should all be part of the same greater community,” explained the Lake City Tourism Bureau in a press release Monday.

Lake City officials went on to say that while the annexation is not yet complete, Rochester residents are encouraged to claim “Greater Lake City Region” as their new home.