MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Better Business Bureau has a warning for basketball fans looking to pick up tickets to the Final Four: Buy from reputable ticket brokers.

Tickets for the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament range in price from $165 to $31,000 through the NCAA, so the BBB says to be wary about scammers trying to capitalize on the event. The bureau says nearly 400 ticket scam reports were submitted to the BBB Scam tracker last year.

The BBB offers these tips: purchase from a venue whenever possible, be aware of the refund policy, use payment methods that come with protection and verify your tickets by visiting the venue.

For more tips on safe ticket purchases, visit the BBB’s website.

