



Several blocks of Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis closed Monday as the city gears up for the Final Four, and more downtown closures are scheduled throughout the week.

On Monday, Nicollet Mall closed to traffic from 8th Street South to 12th Street South. As such, bus routes 10, 11, 17, 18, 25 and 59 have been diverted to Hennepin Avenue. This section of Nicollet Mall isn’t slated to reopen until April 10.

🚌 Heads up on this Rider Alert from @MetroTransitMN. Buses on Nicollet Mall will be impacted April 1-10. pic.twitter.com/gPNpOySv3i — Minneapolis Joint Information Center (@minneapolisjic) March 29, 2019

Later this week, there’ll be other closures near Nicollet Mall, as the area makes room for Final Four festivities, including a concert space and a giant Ferris wheel.

On Tuesday, 10th Street South will close between Lasalle Avenue and Marquette Avenue South. It won’t reopen until April 9.

On Friday, there’ll be lane restrictions on 12th Street South, 11th Street South, 10th Street South, 9th Street South and 8th Street South. However, 11th Street South will be completely closed south of Nicollet Mall to Marquette Avenue.

These partial lane restrictions will be lifted on April 8.

Near U.S. Bank Stadium, there are also road closures planned for this week.

These closures include the blocks of 5th Street and 4th Street directly northwest of the stadium and 5th Street on the east side of the stadium.

There will also be lane restrictions on parts of 4th Street South, Portland Avenue, Park Avenue, and 11th Avenue heading into the championship weekend.

