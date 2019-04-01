



Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 27-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a weekend car crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Hoffman, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was travelling early Saturday morning on Coulee Trail near Troy Township when his car veered off into a ditch, hit a mailbox, launched off a driveway and smashed into a tree. Hoffman was not wearing a seat belt.

Emergency crews flew Hoffman to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. He died from his injuries Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol could be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.