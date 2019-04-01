Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 27-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a weekend car crash.

(credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Hoffman, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was travelling early Saturday morning on Coulee Trail near Troy Township when his car veered off into a ditch, hit a mailbox, launched off a driveway and smashed into a tree. Hoffman was not wearing a seat belt.

Emergency crews flew Hoffman to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. He died from his injuries Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol could be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.