MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community in southeastern Minnesota is working on a plan to get its pride and joy back in working order.

Como Falls in Hokah were wiped out by flooding last August. It was a devastating loss for the small community west of LaCrosse, where the landmark falls are a source of identity.

The Flood Board there met with local government leaders over the weekend. They’re trying to nail down a budget and the next steps.

Progress has already been made. The falls are moving again, and excavators have moved rock to help clear some paths.

Now the town is asking its people to help get the historic landmark back to its peak beauty. Volunteers are needed to help rake, shovel and spruce up the area around the falls.

