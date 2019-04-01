



The trial for a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder is set to begin Monday.

Mohamed Noor is accused of shooting and killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to a 911 call in 2017.

Noor has plead not guilty.

On Monday, jury selection will begin, and the process is expected to be complicated given how much attention the shooting has received.

Top criminal defense attorney Earl Gray, who represented Jeronimo Yanez in the Philando Castile case, said the defense will have to prove Noor was trying to do his job when he shot Ruszczyk Damond and is remorseful about what happened.

Prior to the shooting, Ruszczyk Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

According to a criminal complaint, Noor, who responded to the 911 call, heard a thump on the side of the squad car and shot across his partner.

The shot struck and killed Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old Australian native and yoga teacher.

According to Gray, when it comes to the trial itself, both sides have problems, as he called this a 50-50 case.

One hurdle for prosecutors is that in the last month the judge decided that certain factors, like a previous psych evaluation and Noor’s pretrial silence, cannot be used as evidence in this trial.

