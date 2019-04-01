Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is charged with murder following the death of another man Friday in Hopkins.

Daniel Johnson, 62, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found with several stab wounds to his torso and a laceration across his throat.

Authorities say they responded to an apartment building in Hopkins around 10:30 p.m. where witnesses told them a man was knocking on doors holding a large, bloody knife. When officers arrived, they found Johnson lying on the floor of the hallway, appearing to be unconscious. They say they recovered a large butcher knife near his feet.

Daniel Johnson (credit: Hopkins Police Department)

As officers apprehended Johnson, they say he appeared to be intoxicated, making incoherent statements about “spirits and ghosts” and “helping them kill someone.” A blood-alcohol test revealed Johnson’s BAC was .18. He also told officers he had consumed “pot gummies.”

Upon questioning by police, Johnson’s son said his father had gone to the victim’s apartment just before 5 p.m., and surveillance video shows Johnson biking up to the building’s door and the victim letting him inside. Multiple witnesses described the two as “longtime friends.”

Johnson denies knowing how the incident unfolded.

With Johnson in custody, police say there is no further threat to the community.

