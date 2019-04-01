



– The Final Four winners from this weekend’s college basketball games are headed to the Twin Cities.

It’s been 4 1/2 long years in the making. A well-tuned plan is finally rolling out.

“It’s finally here. We couldn’t be any more excited to welcome our fans to Minneapolis,” said Maggie Habasy, who works with the Minneapolis Final Four Organizing Committee.

Habasy is one of many who’ve been planning for this week. She’s promoting Fan Fest, which is officially in the works at the Convention Center.

“Right now, it’s all about set up. It’s all about getting dressed up for the big party. So, we are just excited to get this going,” Habasy said.

There’s going to be lots to do at this $10 event that’s free for kids.

From lacrosse to hockey to a home run derby, there is a list of interactive options. And, of course, hoops, hoops and more hoops. You can also check your wingspan and vertical jump against some of basketball’s all-time greats.

“There’s honestly something for everyone and everything is free or low cost,” Habasy said.

And outside of U.S. Bank Stadium, Barron Event Management is prepping a tent that will be high-end.

“It’s gonna be the VIP structure for the NCAA Final Four. We’re gonna have quite a bit going on in here. There’s gonna be some music. I guess it’s where all the cool people are going to come hang out for the NCAA,” Habasy said.

And now that we know who is coming to town, the team logos are being put into place on the side of the stadium – signs that the time has finally come.

One huge sign of the festivities will be placed right here on Nicollet tomorrow. It will be a giant Ferris wheel that will cause a road closure here on Nicollet.