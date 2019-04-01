MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police investigating “several” bodies found at a North Dakota business are checking nearby surveillance video.

Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business. They released no other details.

Authorities were gathered outside RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company.

The company is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business’ surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)