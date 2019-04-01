Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Diocese Of St. Cloud, Sexual Misconduct, St. Cloud


ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A woman is suing the Diocese of St. Cloud in a lawsuit accusing a Catholic priest of sexual misconduct.

The woman was a pastoral associate employed by the diocese. She names the diocese as one of defendants in the lawsuit she filed last month.

The woman contends she was subjected to “unwelcome, offensive and ongoing verbal and physical sexual harassment” by her supervisor, the Rev. Joseph Backowski.

Backowski is pastor of St. Mary of the Presentation Church in Breckenridge and St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Kent. According to the diocese, Backowski has been on administrative leave since early January because of “personal health concerns.”

The St. Cloud Times reports the diocese says Backowski voluntarily began participating in an evaluation and treatment program, which he should conclude in the next month.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.