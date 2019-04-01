Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Auction, Breast Cancer, Timberwolves


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation announced Monday that pre-game apparel will be auctioned in an effort raise money in support of breast health awareness and research.

Proceeds of pre-game worn or issued shooting shirts and custom-designed Kickstradomis shoes will go toward the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. The auctioned apparel will be from Sunday’s upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The auction comes as Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones’ mother, Debbie, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She will be in attendance at Sunday’s game.

Mobile bidding is now open here. The auction will close at 10 p.m. Sunday.

 

 

