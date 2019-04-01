



– Several Buca di Beppo restaurant locations across the Twin Cities metro area were potentially affected by a data breach compromising payment card data, according to the restaurant’s parent company.

Potentially compromised Buca di Beppo locations in Minnesota include Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

According to Earl Enterprises, the company that owns Buca di Beppo and other brands, restaurant patrons that used their cards between May 23, 2018 and March 18, 2019 may have been hit by the breach.

The company says online orders paid for through third-party applications or platforms were not affected by the incident.

“The malicious software was designed to capture payment card data, which could have included credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and, in some cases, cardholder names,” Earl Enterprises said in a data breach notification.

The company says customers can review account statements for suspicious charges or activity and remain vigilant in monitoring statements. For more information, visit the Earl Enterprises website or call 888-437-2399.