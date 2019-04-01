Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buca Di Beppo, Data Breach, Earl Enterprises


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several Buca di Beppo locations across the Twin Cities metro were potentially affected by a data breach compromising payment card data, according to the restaurant’s parent company.

Potentially compromised Buca di Beppo restaurant locations in Minnesota include Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

According to Earl Enterprises, the company that owns Buca di Beppo and other brands, restaurant patrons that used their cards between May 23, 2018 and March 18, 2019 may have been hit by the breach.

The company says online orders paid for through third-party applications or platforms were not affected by the incident.

“The malicious software was designed to capture payment card data, which could have included credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and, in some cases, cardholder names,” Earl Enterprises said in a data breach notification.

The company says customers can review account statements for suspicious charges or activity and remain vigilant in monitoring statements. For more information, visit the Earl Enterprises website or call 888-437-2399.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.