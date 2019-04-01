Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
By David McCoy
(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With three games left in the regular season, the Wild have their backs against the wall.

They are not mathematically eliminated yet — in fact, even if Colorado wins tonight, they still would have a remote chance of making the playoffs.

But they do know their season is on the brink, and at this point, winning is not enough. In addition to losses by Colorado, whom they trail by four points, Arizona, whom they trail by three points, also needs to lose — and lose a lot.

“It’s terrible. I mean, especially where we were almost at a point where we kind of controlled where we went, and then you drop a few games and just like that, you’re scoreboard watching and hoping teams lose. It’s not a fun spot to be in,” Zach Parise said.

The Wild’s leading scorer did return to practice today. Parise said he felt a lot better after suffering a lower-body injury, but he’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow to determine whether or not he can play.

Of course, no sense in rushing back if the Wild are already out of it.

“Obviously, the balls really have to fall in the right order, but nothing’s going to work if you don’t win three in a row,”  said head coach Bruce Boudreau. We’ll go ’til we can’t go anymore.”

