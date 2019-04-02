Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys will argue Tuesday whether jurors at a former Minneapolis police officer’s murder trial should see a “fly through” exhibit of the shooting scene.

The prosecution wants to introduce a 3D scan of the neighborhood where Mohamed Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the scanner to document the scene. In a motion, the prosecution says one of the videos shows where Noor’s squad car was in relation to Damond’s body.

The BCA also inserted lines showing potential bullet trajectories. But Noor’s attorneys contend the video is inadmissible because it “inaccurately and prejudicially depicts what a person would actually see.”

Jury selection began Monday and resumes Wednesday.

