MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota agriculture officials placed Stearns County under an emergency quarantine to limit movement of firewood and ash material after emerald ash borer (EAB) was discovered within the county.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the tree-killing insect was found in the city of Sauk Centre after city workers noticed several trees showing signs of EAB damage. The ash borer presence was confirmed after samples were collected.

This is the first time EAB has been identified in Stearns County. The MDA has since enacted an emergency quarantine for the county to reduce the risk of further spreading of the invasive species.

“Given the location of this find, we can be certain that emerald ash borer was brought into Stearns County by someone moving EAB-infested ash,” Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division, said. “This highlights the importance of quarantines and the need to limit the movement of firewood and other ash products around the state to protect our ash trees.”

The MDA reminds Minnesotans not to transport firewood, to be aware of quarantine restrictions and watch ash trees for infestation.