By Christiane Cordero
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nicollet Mall is well on its way to being transformed from busy road to big block party.

Final Four preparations will continue in the days ahead of the NCAA semi-final games. With it will come a 10-story Ferris Wheel, concerts, live viewings of the games, and plenty of road closures.

Streets around Nicollet Mall will shut down to traffic, most notably Nicollet from 12th to 8th streets, and 10th Street. U.S. Bank Stadium will get tricky north of 5th Street as well.

Lyft and Buick will both add incentives for drivers who want a ride. Lyft, in partnership with Captain Morgan, will give users ages 21 and older a $20 credit for a ride on each of three days: Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Buick will continue its annual Final Four Grab a Buick campaign, offering people free rides from the Minneapolis Convention Center, which is hosting Fan Fest, to downtown locations within a 5-7 mile radius. It will not, however, drive people to private homes.

Fan Fest is a $10 interactive event space that has lacrosse, hockey, home run derby, and plenty of basketball hoops. Organizers say there’s something for everyone.

