HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — The victim of a fatal stabbing in Hopkins was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Tuesday.

The medical examiner said Clayton Kartak, 66, died from sharp force and blunt force injuries Friday after his friend, 62-year-old Daniel Johnson, was found with a bloody butcher knife in the victim’s apartment building.

Officers apprehended Johnson, who they say appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Police later learned Johnson had gone to the victim’s apartment just before 5 p.m. Multiple witnesses described the two as “longtime friends.”

Johnson denies knowing how the incident unfolded.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

