MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Midwest Dairy is asking for the publics help in choosing the 2019 flavor of the fair.
Credit: Midwest Dairy
This year, ice cream lovers can choose from Late Summer Dream, MINTesota Nice and Birthday Batter Bash.
You can vote now through April 12 on which malt or sundae flavor will be sold at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
To cast your vote, click here.