Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Rain, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a stretch of dry spring weather, rain is expected Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the metro area has only received 0.01 inches of rain in the last 18 days, making this the longest spring stretch of dry weather since 2005.

During the day Tuesday, a low-pressure front looks to swing over Minnesota, moving in from the northwest. In the early afternoon, there’s a chance a string of showers could form over central Minnesota.

“Between about 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. is our most likely chance of seeing showers today [in the Twin Cites],” Brickman said.

However, it’s also possible that the low-pressure front dries up before reaching the Twin Cities, making for yet another dry day.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be around average, in the low 50s.

With the possible rain will come strong winds, with gusts greater than 30 mph. The winds are expected to die down by Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the Final Four weekend is expected to bring temperatures in the 60s and a few chances for rain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.