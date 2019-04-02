MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a stretch of dry spring weather, rain is expected Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the metro area has only received 0.01 inches of rain in the last 18 days, making this the longest spring stretch of dry weather since 2005.

During the day Tuesday, a low-pressure front looks to swing over Minnesota, moving in from the northwest. In the early afternoon, there’s a chance a string of showers could form over central Minnesota.

“Between about 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. is our most likely chance of seeing showers today [in the Twin Cites],” Brickman said.

However, it’s also possible that the low-pressure front dries up before reaching the Twin Cities, making for yet another dry day.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be around average, in the low 50s.

With the possible rain will come strong winds, with gusts greater than 30 mph. The winds are expected to die down by Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the Final Four weekend is expected to bring temperatures in the 60s and a few chances for rain.