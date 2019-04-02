Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Nice Ride


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nice Ride Minnesota announced its bikes will hit the streets once again April 15.

More than 575 additional bike parking hubs and almost 50 new stations will line the streets of Minneapolis, while the bike sharing company will also introduce 500 pedal-assist ebikes to its fleet.

“As we welcome the ninth season of Nice Ride, I am inspired by the future of bike share in Minneapolis,” said Bill Dossett, Nice Ride Minnesota executive director.

From now until April 15, those interested in signing up will save $10 on an annual membership.

The Nice Ride app allows riders to locate stations closest to them and unlock bikes.

For more information, visit Nice Ride’s website.

