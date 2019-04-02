



A Minnesota woman has taken home the crown for the best Spam recipe in the country.

April Weinreich from Wahkon entered her Hawaii Island Style French Toast Bake at the State Fair.

It earned her a spot at the Spam Jam Festival in Waikiki, and she went on to win the championship contest.

The recipe calls for Spam with bacon, coconut milk, crushed pineapple and Hawaiian sliced bread.

Click here for the full recipe.