Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 Legislative Session, Budget, Capitol, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats who control the Minnesota House have unveiled a transportation budget that expands on Gov. Tim Walz’s spending and taxing proposals, while a Republican-controlled Senate committee, in a largely symbolic move, has voted down his transportation tax increases.

The House Democratic transportation budget unveiled Tuesday mostly mirror’s the Democratic governor’s proposals, including a 20 cent gas tax increase. There are some differences on license tab fee increases. And they propose a half-cent sales tax increase for the Twin Cities metro area instead of the one-eighth-cent increase Walz proposed.

The Senate transportation committee later voted along party lines against a bill that broke out the governor’s transportation tax proposals from his spending plan for roads, bridges and transit. Transportation chairman Scott Newman says he’ll propose a broader transportation package next week.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.