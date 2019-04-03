MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Aitkin County are investigating after a fatal house fire Sunday.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a fire was reported Sunday at 11:10 p.m. at a home in Shamrock Township.

The sheriff’s office and the McGregor Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered two deceased individuals, an 80-year-old man and 69-year-old woman.

The victims will not identified until their family is notified.

The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire.