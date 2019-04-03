Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adoption, Animal Humane Society, Cats


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 115 cats were rescued from hoarding conditions in rural Todd County last week, the Animal Humane Society says 32 of them have been adopted.

In addition to the 32 adoptions, 19 are still waiting for homes, 34 are waiting to receive more medical treatment and the rest are waiting to be placed as barn cats.

RELATED: 115 Cats Rescued From Hoarding Situation; Several Ready For Adoption

A representative from the Humane Society says barn cats prefer to live outdoors where they can catch mice. Some of these cats might also make good business cats, where they can live in a warehouse-type building.

The rest of the adoptable cats are located at all four Animal Humane Society locations in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, Woodbury and St. Paul.

For more information on pet adoption, visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.