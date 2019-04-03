



After 115 cats were rescued from hoarding conditions in rural Todd County last week, the Animal Humane Society says 32 of them have been adopted.

In addition to the 32 adoptions, 19 are still waiting for homes, 34 are waiting to receive more medical treatment and the rest are waiting to be placed as barn cats.

A representative from the Humane Society says barn cats prefer to live outdoors where they can catch mice. Some of these cats might also make good business cats, where they can live in a warehouse-type building.

The rest of the adoptable cats are located at all four Animal Humane Society locations in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, Woodbury and St. Paul.

For more information on pet adoption, visit their website.