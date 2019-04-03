



A new app designed to provide first reponders with important medical information about patients will be put into use by Hennepin County deputies beginning this month.

The app, Vitals First Responder, gives first responders a resource to find out crucial information about individuals, which they say will increase effectiveness of the response to the situation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they’ll join Dakota County and Crow Wing County in implementing the use of the app countywide.

“We are actively looking for ways to better respond to people with disabilities that we may encounter,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said. “Vitals will help us do our jobs even better. “

Those who decide to enroll in the Vitals app voluntarily provide their personalized medical information.

The president of Vitals, Janee Harteau, is the former police chief of Minneapolis.

“We are excited about adding Hennepin County to our growing list of locations. Our goal is to serve as many people as we can,” Harteau said.

