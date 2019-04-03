Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video on Twitter Wednesday and said he will be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.” The video comes in the wake of allegations he made women feel uncomfortable in their encounters. Biden, however, doesn’t apologize to the women in the video.
(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video on Twitter Wednesday and said he will be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.” The video comes in the wake of allegations he made women feel uncomfortable in their encounters. Biden, however, doesn’t apologize to the women in the video.