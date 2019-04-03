Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joe Biden, Vice President
(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)


WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video on Twitter Wednesday and said he will be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.” The video comes in the wake of allegations he made women feel uncomfortable in their encounters. Biden, however, doesn’t apologize to the women in the video.

Read more on CBS Philly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.