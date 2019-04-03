MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no doubt that texting while driving is a major problem on Minnesota’s highways, which is why each spring law enforcement agencies across the state conduct extra patrols to crack down on violators.

Law enforcement is always on the watch for distracted drivers, but this campaign is all about putting officers on overtime to do even more. State funds will pay for three weeks of extra enforcement for some 300 agencies across the state.

Beginning Monday and running through April, officers will be working overtime to both crackdown on violators and change driver behavior.

There’s no question that cell phone use on the highways is an epidemic. Each year on average in Minnesota, distracted driving crashes kill nearly 50 people, and leave another 200 with serious, life-changing injuries.

It’s that toll that convinced legislators to recently pass new legislation banning cell phone use while driving. Both houses will work out a small difference in the bill before it’s sent on to Gov. Tim Walz for signing.

The Minnesota Senate version allows for GPS use while driving; the Minnesota House version does not. WCCO just learned that a new bill is going to be introduced on Thursday that will increase the penalties.