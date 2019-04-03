



— Verizon rolled out its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Minneapolis and Chicago are the first cities in the world to experience Verizon’s 5G cellular network. So what does 5G actually mean?

“5G is just super fast. I think it’s four-times faster than the current 4G that’s out there today,” said Kyle Opdah, owner of CPR Cell Phone Repair.

At the Verizon store Wednesday, employees were testing Verizon devices on a 4G LTE network side by side with Verizon devices on a 5G network. The results showed that the 5G speeds more than double the 4G LTE speeds.

Verizon says it could be five- to ten-times faster than what customers are used to with 4G LTE, and eventually be even faster.

Right now, service is still limited in the city to the downtown area, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center, Target Center and other well-visited parts of the city.

If you walk around U.S. Bank Stadium and look up, you will notice what Verizon is calling “small cells.” Which look like boxes attached to light poles. The small antennas power Verizon’s 5G network.

5G will cost Verizon customers $10 per month for the service, and you will need a 5G-capable phone to use it. Right now, the only 5G-capable phone on the network is the Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod, which attaches to the Z3 enabling it to utilize 5G speeds. Steve Van Dinter, Verizon’s Gadget Guy, said the phone costs $240 and the 5G mod is extra. Right now, that’s the price you’ll pay to be on the cutting edge.

“This is only the start of this game so we’ve got plenty more to come,” Van Dinter said.