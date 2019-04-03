Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
(CNN) — Fed up with limited leg room onboard airline cabins? Italian seat manufacturer Aviointeriors has come up with a design that allows passengers to stretch their legs as much as they want when they travel without any extra cost.

The catch? The seats are so far upright that they’ll be pretty much standing up.

Unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018 in Hamburg, the SkyRider 2.0 aims to help airlines squeeze in more passengers by allowing an “ultra-high density” and reducing the space between rows.

Read more on CNN.

