



It may already seem like there is a lot of construction happening around the metro, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation has more road construction projects in the works.

Among the closures that will create headaches for commuters in the near future: Interstate 35W will close between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown for overnight construction. That is among the most expensive and expansive projects of the 2019 construction season.

We’re currently in the second year out of a scheduled four years on the $240 million 35W project, which includes a new MNpass lane, a new transit station on Lake Street, retaining and noise wall replacements, 11 bridge replacements, four bridge rehabs, and the replacement of 50-year-old freeway pavement.

Among the other projects announced are repavement of six miles of I-35 at the split north of Highway 8 along the Chisago-Washington county line, replacements and improvements on the interchange of I-694/94/494, and concrete resurfacing I-94 from Highway 29 in Alexandria to Highway 114 near Garfield.

In all, there are 221 projects on MnDOT’s project list, and of those 40 percent are in the Twin Cities metro area. Many of the other 60 percent of projects, which will affect greater Minnesota, are also a long time coming.

“Most have been in the works for 20 years, then put on our construction list four years ago,” MnDOT commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said. “We have over 500 projects like this on our list, 500 projects that are waiting in the wings.”

Many in Minnesota will be dealing with lots of work zones this spring and summer. The Minnesota State Patrol reminds everyone that speeding tickets are $300 in work zones. They have lots of construction workers out they want to keep everyone safe.

You can always check the 511 website and app for the latest conditions and a complete list of all those projects.