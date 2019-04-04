Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get inspired and prepare to be wowed as you meet and shop more than 230 of the best jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists from across the country – including a juried showcase of talented emerging artists – at the American Craft Show at St. Paul RiverCentre April 5-7.

