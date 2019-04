MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting around downtown Minneapolis for Final Four weekend just got a little more affordable.

On Thursday, Captain Morgan and Lyft announced that they will be giving away $20,000 in free rides during the tournament weekend.

To take part in the deal, simply type in the code ‘CAPTAINGAMEDAY’ to receive a $20 credit towards your Lyft ride.

The deal is only available between the hours of 7 p.m central and 3 a.m central beginning Friday, April 5 and Monday, April 8.