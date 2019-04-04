Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Credit: Kellogg's Family Rewards


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cheez-It and Pringles are turning basketball fans’ dreams into reality with the fourth annual Celebrity Crunch Classic Sweepstakes™ ­— the celebrity-packed basketball game in Minneapolis on April 7.

Basketball legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal will coach the two teams comprised of celebrities and the sweepstakes winners in the ultimate showdown.

To vote and enter the sweeps click here.

