



Celine Dion is heading to the Twin Cities this fall.

The Canadian singer announced she’s leaving her residency in Las Vegas to hit the road for her “Courage World Tour.”

Dion, 51, is scheduled to play Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Nov. 1. Tickets for the show go on sale for the general public on April 12.

Prior to singing in the Twin Cities, Dion will perform in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Fargo show is slated for the Fargodome on Oct. 30.

