Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Celine Dion, Target Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Celine Dion is heading to the Twin Cities this fall.

The Canadian singer announced she’s leaving her residency in Las Vegas to hit the road for her “Courage World Tour.”

Dion, 51, is scheduled to play Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Nov. 1. Tickets for the show go on sale for the general public on April 12.

Prior to singing in the Twin Cities, Dion will perform in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Fargo show is slated for the Fargodome on Oct. 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.