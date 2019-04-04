Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Alleged Accomplice Also Arrested & Charged
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies in Apple Valley and Burnsville, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Andrew McCoy, 36, of St. Paul is charged with two felony counts of second-degree aggravated robbery while his alleged accomplice, 39-year-old Robert Hall Jr. of Minneapolis, was charged with one count of second-degree aggravated robbery in connection to two armed robberies in Apple Valley and Burnsville.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was dispatched on the afternoon of April 1 to a bank robbery in Burnsville where the suspects had already fled. There, bank workers said the suspect approached a teller, told her to remain calm, informed her that he had a gun in his backpack, and that he didn’t want to hurt anyone. He then asked for money, received the money and fled.

Nearby surveillance footage at a pawn shop captured the alleged getaway vehicle entering the parking lot just prior to the robbery. The driver is seen getting out and throwing something away. Employees there recognized the owner of the vehicle as a frequent customer, Hall, according to the complaint said.

While on scene of the Burnsville robbery, police became aware that the robber had a similar description of the robber in a previous Apple Valley bank robbery. The robbery, which occurred on March 25, was carried out in a similar manner as well.

Police said while looking at Hall’s social media, a man consistent with the robbery suspect was identified as a mutual acquaintance – McCoy. In one picture, McCoy appears to have a similar physical description and clothing as the robbery suspect. He was also holding up $100 bills in the picture.

Both men were arrested later that day at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Money totaling over $2,000 was found on the men, the complaint said.

If convicted, both men face up to 15 years in prison on each of the robbery charges.

