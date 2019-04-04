MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attorney General Kieth Ellison announced his task force Thursday, a 15-member team chosen to lower pharmaceutical drug prices in Minnesota.

The task force includes medical practitioners, Minnesota legislators, and those affected by Type 1 diabetes. Healthcare experts, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy executive director, and industry professionals are also on the team. More than 100 people applied through a public process.

Co-chairing the task force is Nicole Smith-Holt, whose Type 1 diabetic son died in 2017 after not being able to afford insulin.

Ellison asks the force to meet monthly beginning April 23. The force will determine why drug costs are so high and how to make them affordable.

When the 2020 legislative session begins nine months from now, the force will create a report. It will continue working for up to two years.

Here is a list of Ellison’s Advisory Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Prices.