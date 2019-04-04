



On Wednesday evening, the guard announced on Instagram that he’ll be entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

“The news is correct. I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft. The timing felt right after our successful season. I’d like to thank my family, the fans and all my supporters,” Coffey said.

According to the Star Tribune, Coffey will be hiring an agent and the door is still open for his return to the Gophers.

