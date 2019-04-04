Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Amir Coffey, Golden Gophers, NBA Draft, University Of Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a season that brought the Gophers men’s basketball team to the NCAA tournament, Amir Coffey has announced big plans.

On Wednesday evening, the guard announced on Instagram that he’ll be entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

“The news is correct. I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft. The timing felt right after our successful season. I’d like to thank my family, the fans and all my supporters,” Coffey said.

According to the Star Tribune, Coffey will be hiring an agent and the door is still open for his return to the Gophers.

WCCO reported on Coffey when the former Hopkins prep star committed to the Gophers in 2015.

