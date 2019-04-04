Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Criminal Sexual Conduct, Joshua Demmerly, Warroad


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A northern Minnesota police officer is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a teenager.

(credit: Roseau County)

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Demmerly, of Warroad, is charged with kidnapping, third-degree sexual conduct and stalking, court documents filed in Roseau County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Demmerly, an officer with the Warroad Police Department, repeatedly had sex with a teenager when she was 16 and 17 years old.

The victim told investigators that Demmerly would give her and other teens alcohol and make them stay overnight at his home. He also allegedly tracked the victim’s phone and would pull her over to kiss her or, on one occasion, put her in the squad car and drove away.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Demmerly was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance Thursday morning. He is currently in the Roseau County Jail.

If convicted of the three charges, Demmerly faces decades behind bars.

The BCA is encouraging any other possible victims to call its tipline at 1-877-996-6222.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.