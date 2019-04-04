



A northern Minnesota police officer is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a teenager.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Demmerly, of Warroad, is charged with kidnapping, third-degree sexual conduct and stalking, court documents filed in Roseau County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Demmerly, an officer with the Warroad Police Department, repeatedly had sex with a teenager when she was 16 and 17 years old.

The victim told investigators that Demmerly would give her and other teens alcohol and make them stay overnight at his home. He also allegedly tracked the victim’s phone and would pull her over to kiss her or, on one occasion, put her in the squad car and drove away.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Demmerly was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance Thursday morning. He is currently in the Roseau County Jail.

If convicted of the three charges, Demmerly faces decades behind bars.

The BCA is encouraging any other possible victims to call its tipline at 1-877-996-6222.