Filed Under:Drug Overdose, Heroin, Local TV, Mayo Clinic Health System, North Mankato, Overdose


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three North Mankato people have been hospitalized for suspected heroin overdoses within just 72 hours.

The first hospitalization was Tuesday night and the other two occurred Thursday morning. All three people showed signs of apparent overdose and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System.

Those hospitalized included a 39-year-old woman inside a vehicle at Bluff Park, a 51-year-old woman in an apartment, and a 24-year old man at a Kwik Trip.

All victims are expected to survive.

Authorities say the victims are acquaintances and likely used the same batch of heroin.

Statewide resources for substance abuse recovery can be found through the Minnesota Recovery Page.

