MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey County officials, both law enforcement officers and the county attorney’s office, say they’re revising the response to sexual assault cases.

The announcement came Thursday morning.

“We believe that the inter-agency partnerships established in 2016 with focused leadership commitment to work collaboratively with increased resources is starting to make a difference in our community,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. “With more victims coming forward to law enforcement in Ramsey County, I know that improved investigations … will continue to increase the number of sexual assault cases charged and perpetrators brought to justice.”

Among the announced changes are a commitment from police to be more proactive about investigating sex crimes, and to undergo training for responding to them.

Choi also said that he intends to bring more sex assault cases to trial if convinced a crime has taken place.