ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a suspected drunken driving crash in St. Paul.

Fifty-two-year-old Mark O’Gara died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash early Wednesday near the downtown airport. A 19-year-old St. Paul man is jailed on a possible vehicular homicide charge. Police say the teen struck O’Gara’s car as it was leaving a driveway. The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital with non-critical injuries.

