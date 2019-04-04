Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to rebuild the offensive line roster.
On Thursday, the team announced the signing of 27-year-old Dakota Dozier, who has spent the last five years of his professional career at with the New York Jets.
He started seven of 37 games played for New York, and each of those starts were at right guard.
The team also signed free agent Josh Kline, who is also a right guard, in March.