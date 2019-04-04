



— Many will be coming downtown to check out the Final Four events over the next couple of days. But if you are looking for something to do in the suburbs, WCCO This Morning found things to do in Shakopee, Edina and more, if you’re Workin’ for the weekend.

Floral Experience At The Galleria

It’s your last chance to take in the Floral Experience at the Galleria in Edina. Over 25 breathtaking floor-to-ceiling arrangements by Bachman’s floral experts will get you into the spring spirit. Guests can expect tulips, daffodils, hydrangea and more until Sunday.

American Craft Show

The American Craft Show returns to the Saint Paul this weekend. More than 240 of the country’s most talented artists will present their handmade creations. This year’s show will focus on spring and summer fashion tips, including jewelry, clothing, furniture and home décor. The craft show runs for three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the RiverCenter.

Spring Festival At Canterbury

Hundreds of the nation’s finest crafters will also display and sell their work at Canterbury Park. The Spring Festival is Friday through Sunday and will also feature hourly gift certificate drawings, food and drink, free parking, and lots of family fun!

Goldy’s Run

Finally, join thousands of runners this Sunday morning for Goldy’s Run. All races start at TCF Bank Stadium and finish on the 50-yard line. Choose from a 10 Mile, Relay or 5K Run! The race benefits the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.