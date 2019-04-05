Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highway 77 ramps at Cliff Road in Eagan will close beginning April 15 due to various construction projects in the area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp will close for four weeks beginning April 15 at 7 a.m. Both ramps are expected to open May 6.

Once the ramps open, westbound Cliff Road will close and be detoured. Eastbound Cliff Road will still be open.

The ramp closures will make the beginning of numerous projects, including Cliff Road bridge and ramp repairs. Signal and guardrail updates to improve pedestrian accessibility at Cliff Road will also begin.

Drivers should follow signed detours to avoid the closures.

For up-to-date road condition information, visit MnDOT’s 511 website.

