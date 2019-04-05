



— Rochester John Marshall High School’s Matthew Hurt is a hot commodity to the many college basketball coaches in town this week, because he still has not chosen a college.

He is Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball and a McDonalds All-American. He still deciding where to go to school, but there is no doubt he defines blue chipper.

When Matthew plays a basketball game he is the focus, because he can play and he can entertain.

“I started pretty young. You know, I was watching LeBron, Michael Jordan, highlights of him, Kobe, a little bit of everyone,” Matthew said. “That pushed me to be better.”

He’s got guidance in his senior season because when he was a freshman, he played with his Gopher-to-be brother Michael.

“My brother went through this and he tells me, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. You know, my dad is there every day for me, tells me some tips, telling me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear,” Matthew said.

His dad, Richard Hurt, has seen much this winter, following his oldest son Michael and the Gophers to the NCAA Tournament. He’s spent some time coaching himself, so he’s comfortable in a gym, and he knows what his sons put into it.

“It’s rewarding in a lot of ways, daunting in some, but rewarding in the sense that I know how hard they work, and I don’t think anybody really sees how hard they work,” Richard said.

This winter, the college coaches have flocked to see his second son. It’s rare for a player of his caliber to be undecided this late in the game.

“All those schools that put a lot of time in me, that means a lot to me. But you know, I don’t think the coaches overdo it. So, you know, that’s good for me as well,” Matthew said.

It’s been a whirlwind for this blue chipper, who’s still looking for a college fit.

“He’s special. I mean, it’s been a lot of fun,” Richard said. “He’s taken us on some crazy journeys in terms of the places that we’ve gotten to see and the people we’ve gotten to meet.”

Whoever lands him lands a versatile wing man who can play just about anywhere on the court.

“I can shoot it, put the ball on the floor,” Matthew said. “I’m try to guard everyone on the court.”

He never made a state tournament out of Rochester John Marshall, but he matured with his brother into quite a player. And he’s taken the family on quite a ride.

“He’s got a pretty laid-back attitude and personality. But again, I think it’s one of those things that … this is what he wants, this is the life that he wants, and he’s worked really hard for it,” Richard said. “And to kind of see him, you know, get to the level that he’s gotten I think has been humbling in a lot of ways, but it’s also very rewarding.”