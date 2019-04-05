Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Driver's Licenses For All, Minnesota House Of Representatives, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota House is set to vote on a bill that would allow all Minnesotans to obtain a driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

Before a change in 2003, all Minnesotans were able to get a driver’s license.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, was authored by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. According to a release from the House DFL caucus, the bill is expected to pass and lawmakers are set to vote Friday on the bill.

“All Minnesotans deserve to be able to work, live and take care of their families. Ensuring everyone has access to driver’s licenses will improve public safety for everyone, grow the state economy, and treat our immigrant communities with dignity and respect,” Rep. Winkler said in a statement.

The bill would prohibit the Department of Public Safety and driver’s license agents from sharing data on Minnesotans who get this type of license with entities including federal agencies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.