MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the weekend will be warm for the Final Four, it’ll also be wet, with rounds of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the warm-up will begin Friday, when temperatures are expected to climb to 60 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Most of Friday will be cloudy, although the sun could break through in the evening, when temperatures will be warmest.

Overnight, rain moves into Minnesota. Showers are expected to roll over the state through the morning, although the afternoon looks to be dry, with highs in the low 60s.

More rain is expected Sunday morning and afternoon. Skies will likely clear out in the evening hours. Again, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

On Monday, when the Final Four championship game will be played, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s. The day looks to be dry and mostly cloudy.

As the basketball fans leave the Twin Cities, temperatures will fall. While Tuesday’s highs are expected to be slightly above average, in the 50s, Wednesday and Thursday look bring the mercury below average, into the 40s.

During the mid-week cold spell, there’s a chance for snow.