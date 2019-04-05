



— You know his legendary voice. CBS Sports commentator Jim Nantz will call his 29th Final Four this weekend.

He told WCCO-TV he studies all week leading up to the “big dance.”

“By the time I get here today to the practices, I pretty much have the stories lined up, I’ve read every piece of material that’s been sent to me, which is extensive. It’s phonebook size, Manhattan phonebook sized for each team,” Nantz said. “I’m a speed reader, I’ve gone through all that, I spoken to all the coaches last night, I hosted the opening ceremony, so I met with the kids. I’m truly ready to go right now. If the games broke out here on Friday afternoon, I would be ready to call them.”

This is Nantz’s third Final Four in Minneapolis. He called the games here in 1992 and 2001.

“Minneapolis knows how to do an event like this. It’s just superb and it’s been a great 48 hours for me already, and the best is yet to come,” Nantz said.

You will hear Nantz call the games right here on WCCO-TV.