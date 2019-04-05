Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud is identified as the worst city in Minnesota to drive in.

That’s according to the 24/7 Wall St. article titled, “Worst Cities to Drive in Every State.”

The financial news website reviewed various driving-related components in cities across the United States including, gas prices, commute time, car thefts, accident rates and more.

The index was then compared to the state average in each category.

Below is how St. Cloud ranked:

Minnesota: St. Cloud

  • Traffic fatalities per 100,000 people: 11.1 (state: 6.4)
  • Avg. commute time: 20.9 min. (state: 23.8 min.)
  • Commuters driving to work: 89.6% (state: 86.2%)
  • 2017 car thefts per 100,000 people: 151.2

